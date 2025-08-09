RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bournemouth eyes Koni De Winter as Zabarnyi replacement

English club expresses interest in Belgian defender
Transfer news Today, 03:02
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Connie De Winter looks at the ball Simone Arveda/Getty Images

English side Bournemouth, following the sale of Illia Zabarnyi to PSG, is heading to the transfer market in search of a replacement for the Ukrainian. Koni De Winter is reportedly one of the options being considered.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter, after Zabarnyi's confirmed move to the French giants, Bournemouth has ramped up efforts to find a new centre-back. Among the candidates is Genoa's Belgian centre-back Koni De Winter. Besides Bournemouth, Inter are also in the race for the player.

The source reports that Inter is already in talks with both the club and the player, but they need to offload a defender before signing the Belgian. Bournemouth, at the moment, does not face this issue.

Koni De Winter featured in 26 matches during the 2024/25 season, netting three goals. He is praised for his aerial ability, vision, and athleticism. Transfermarkt values the player at 22 million euros.

By the way, Inter is actively reshaping their squad, and one of De Winter’s potential new teammates could be Mason Greenwood, who is enjoying a fine spell at Marseille.

