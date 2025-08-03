Inter targets former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood

Marseille striker Mason Greenwood could be on his way to Italy’s Serie A. According to Corriere dello Sport, the English forward has caught the eye of Inter Milan and is now among the club’s top transfer priorities.

Initially, the Nerazzurri tried to land Ademola Lookman from Atalanta, but negotiations stalled over the price tag—Bergamo’s side refused to settle for anything less than €45 million. As a result, Inter shifted their attention to the former Manchester United player.

Marseille has no intention of letting Greenwood go on the cheap—under the terms of the deal, a portion of any potential fee would go to the Red Devils. In the 2024/25 season, Mason scored 22 goals in 36 matches, making a significant contribution to Marseille’s return to the Champions League. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €40 million.