RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Inter targets former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood

Inter targets former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood

Marseille's star could continue his career in Serie A
Football news Today, 16:59
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Inter targets former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood Photo: x.com/UTDMaI

Marseille striker Mason Greenwood could be on his way to Italy’s Serie A. According to Corriere dello Sport, the English forward has caught the eye of Inter Milan and is now among the club’s top transfer priorities.

Initially, the Nerazzurri tried to land Ademola Lookman from Atalanta, but negotiations stalled over the price tag—Bergamo’s side refused to settle for anything less than €45 million. As a result, Inter shifted their attention to the former Manchester United player.

Marseille has no intention of letting Greenwood go on the cheap—under the terms of the deal, a portion of any potential fee would go to the Red Devils. In the 2024/25 season, Mason scored 22 goals in 36 matches, making a significant contribution to Marseille’s return to the Champions League. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €40 million.

Related teams and leagues
Marseille Marseille Schedule Marseille News Marseille Transfers
Inter Inter Schedule Inter News Inter Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles Yesterday, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Accrington - : - Oldham 05 aug 2025, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:59 Inter targets former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood Football news Today, 16:30 Contract nearly as big as Messi's. Son Heung-min set to become MLS's next superstar Football news Today, 16:04 Manchester United's new stadium project stalls. What's going on? Boxing News Today, 15:38 Trilogy with Usyk in doubt? Fury makes new statement on ring return Football news Today, 15:07 Rumors put to rest. Saudi Arabia makes decision on Vinicius transfer this summer Football news Today, 14:54 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 14:25 A super clash awaits us! MTN8 semi-final draw revealed Football news Today, 14:00 Favorites hold their ground. All MTN8 Cup semifinalists confirmed Football news Today, 13:55 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 13:25 Laporta voices support for La Liga. Barcelona ready to play in the USA
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ceará vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025 Football Today Cincinnati vs Juárez prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Atlético Mineiro vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Vitoria vs Palmeiras: will Palmeiras close the gap on the league leaders? Football Today Internacional vs São Paulo: Will São Paulo extend their winning streak? Football Today Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Los Angeles Galaxy vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football 04 aug 2025 Napoli vs Casertana prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 4, 2025 Football 04 aug 2025 Daegu vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores