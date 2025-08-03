RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ademola Lookman requests transfer from Atalanta. The player wants to join Inter

The Nigerian forward is seeking to leave Atalanta
Football news Today, 08:34
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Ademola Lookman poses with Europa League winner's medal Michael Regan/Getty Images

Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman has formally requested a transfer from the club. He published an open letter addressed to the management.

Details: After Atalanta rejected Inter’s approach for Lookman, the player decided to personally appeal to the club, asking to be allowed to leave. Ademola Lookman released an open letter:

I hope to work together with the club to find a peaceful solution for all parties as soon as possible.

Over the past three years at Atalanta, I have given absolutely everything. Not just as a footballer, but as a person. I have always worn this shirt with pride and have tried to represent this club and the city of Bergamo with heart, passion, and dedication.

I came here with the hope of helping this special club grow, and together we have created memories that will stay with me forever. Winning the Europa League and standing shoulder to shoulder with my teammates that night in Dublin, celebrating with our fans, was one of the proudest moments of my career. I still get goosebumps just thinking about it.

Atalanta, and especially its fans, have become a part of me. From the moment I arrived, I felt at home here, and I have always tried to give back that love—even in moments when things behind the scenes were not easy.

That is why writing this is so difficult. I have enjoyed every moment, but I feel that now, after three wonderful years in Bergamo, it is the right time to move on and experience a new adventure. In the past, many clubs have approached Atalanta, and I have always remained loyal. However, both I and the club’s owners agreed that now is the right time, and the club made it clear to me that if a fair offer arrived, they would allow me to leave.

Despite the fact that I have now received an offer that, as far as I understand, matches what was discussed, unfortunately the club is blocking the move for reasons I do not understand.

As a result, after many months of broken promises and poor treatment both as a person and as a professional footballer, unfortunately I feel I have no choice but to speak out for what I believe is right, and I feel I have had enough. I can confirm that I have submitted an official transfer request.

Even during those extremely difficult moments that I have gone through, many of which remain personal and confidential, I have always tried to put the club, the fans, and the team first, and I hoped it would not come to this, but unfortunately, I feel that now I have no other option.

To the fans—the heartbeat of this club—I want to say this: I am truly sorry it has come to this. I hope you understand this incredibly difficult situation. This is simply about standing up for what I believe is fair and right. The support you have always shown me has been incredible, and the connection we have built together is special.

With love and gratitude, Ademola

Over three years with Atalanta, the forward has made 118 appearances, scoring 52 goals and providing 25 assists. Lookman lifted the Europa League trophy with the club. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €60 million.

See also: Atalanta director confirms Inter's offer for Lookman

