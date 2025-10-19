No rush to sell: Manchester United unlikely to see new owners any time soon

The Glazer family believes they can take the team to a new level

Following reports that a UAE consortium is preparing a bid for Manchester United, new details have emerged regarding the potential sale of the club.

Details: According to Football Insider correspondent Pete O'Rourke, the Glazers are in no hurry to make a decision about selling their stake in Manchester United. There have been no indications from sources close to the situation that any discussions are currently underway.

Worth noting: Liverpool vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips 19 Оctober 2025

The Glazers are in fact not rushing to sell Manchester United. In the past, they could have sold the club multiple times due to interest from Middle Eastern investors. They understand the value of a global brand, and it has been very profitable for them. I don't think they're going to make a sudden move. They feel that with investment from INEOS, they can help take Manchester United to a new level and ease any protests against their ownership. So I don't think there's anything truly concrete here.

However, if the Glazers do confirm the sale of their shares, Sir Jim Ratcliffe would also be required to sell his stake, which amounts to 27.7%.



See also: Changes at Manchester United? David Beckham could become a co-owner of the club