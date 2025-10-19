Changes at Manchester United? David Beckham could become a co-owner of the club

Consortium from the UAE prepares an offer to the Glazers

The fate of Manchester United could soon be in the hands of a former player turned football executive, David Beckham.

Details: According to sources at the Daily Star, Manchester United legend David Beckham has been approached by a UAE-based consortium interested in purchasing the club. The report states that Beckham would be offered a stake in the club's revamped management.



The consortium plans to buy out the majority of shares currently held by the American Glazer family. They are keen for Beckham to serve as an 'ambassador' in future negotiations, and the Inter Miami owner would also be given the opportunity to invest in Manchester United's development. Should Beckham decline, the consortium is considering collaboration with Wayne Rooney and Eric Cantona instead.



