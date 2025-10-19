ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Changes at Manchester United? David Beckham could become a co-owner of the club

Changes at Manchester United? David Beckham could become a co-owner of the club

Consortium from the UAE prepares an offer to the Glazers
Football news Today, 09:24
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
David Beckham Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The fate of Manchester United could soon be in the hands of a former player turned football executive, David Beckham.

Details: According to sources at the Daily Star, Manchester United legend David Beckham has been approached by a UAE-based consortium interested in purchasing the club. The report states that Beckham would be offered a stake in the club's revamped management.

Worth noting: Liverpool vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips 19 Оctober 2025

The consortium plans to buy out the majority of shares currently held by the American Glazer family. They are keen for Beckham to serve as an 'ambassador' in future negotiations, and the Inter Miami owner would also be given the opportunity to invest in Manchester United's development. Should Beckham decline, the consortium is considering collaboration with Wayne Rooney and Eric Cantona instead.

See also: Mancini ready for Premier League return. Italian could take charge of Manchester United

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Avram Glazer Football news Today, 10:15 No rush to sell: Manchester United unlikely to see new owners any time soon
Amorim sheds light on the future of Mainoo and Zirkzee at Manchester United Football news Today, 09:55 Amorim sheds light on the future of Mainoo and Zirkzee at Manchester United
Mancini ready for Premier League return. Italian could take charge of Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 15:02 Mancini ready for Premier League return. Italian could take charge of Manchester United
Amorim wants to sign Inter midfielder Federico Dimarco – the player is in no hurry to leave the Milan club Transfer news Yesterday, 03:32 Amorim wants to sign Inter midfielder Federico Dimarco – but the player is in no rush to leave the Milan club
Liverpool vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26 Football news 17 oct 2025, 16:32 Liverpool vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26
Fernandes not interested in Saudi Arabia move but could leave Manchester United Football news 17 oct 2025, 10:16 Fernandes not interested in Saudi Arabia move but could leave Manchester United
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores