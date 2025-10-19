Prediction on game Win Liverpool Odds: 1.61 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The headline clash of Matchday 8 in the English Premier League sees Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield. The encounter will take place on Sunday, October 19, with kickoff set for 17:30 CET. Here’s a look at the key facts and a betting tip for the game.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Liverpool have lost their last three matches across all competitions.

Arne Slot has never in his managerial career lost three consecutive matches in all competitions.

Liverpool have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six games.

Manchester United have scored in each of their last three matches.

Liverpool have won all of their home games this season.

Manchester United are winless in their last four away fixtures, with one draw and three defeats.

Both teams have recorded two clean sheets in their last ten matches.

Liverpool have lost only once in their last ten games without scoring, while United have suffered three such defeats.

On average, Liverpool score 1.86 goals and concede 1.29 per game.

Their most recent head-to-head meeting ended in a 2–2 draw.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match Preview

Liverpool spent heavily during the summer transfer window, bringing in top-quality reinforcements and starting the season in sensational form. They won seven matches in a row across all competitions and topped the Premier League table. However, their momentum dipped at the end of September. The Reds fell 1–2 to Crystal Palace, lost 0–1 to Galatasaray in the Champions League, and were beaten 1–2 by Chelsea just before the international break. Three consecutive defeats — two of them in the league — saw them surrender top spot in the Premier League. After seven rounds, Liverpool sit on 15 points.

Manchester United also strengthened their squad in the summer, though not as dramatically. Their start to the season has been inconsistent. They opened with a 3–2 victory over Burnley but have since struggled to find rhythm. During that stretch, the Red Devils were also knocked out of the EFL Cup by a team from England’s fourth tier — a major embarrassment. Under Ruben Amorim, United continue to alternate between wins and losses: they beat Chelsea 2–1, fell 1–3 to Brentford, and most recently defeated Sunderland 2–0. After seven rounds, United sit 11th in the table with ten points.

Probable Lineups

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Manchester United: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Mount; Šeško

Prediction

Liverpool are desperate to end their three-match losing streak, and despite the recent setbacks, the atmosphere within the squad remains positive. Playing at home against their fiercest rivals should bring out the best in them. It won’t be easy, as United will be fired up for the occasion, but Liverpool are likely to bounce back here. The suggested bet is on a Liverpool win.