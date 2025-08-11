No Messi in the squad. Inter Miami suffer heavy defeat to Orlando City in MLS

On the night from Sunday to Monday, August 11, an MLS regular season match took place, with Orlando City hosting Inter Miami on their home turf.

The start of the match was a real goal fest. Muriel opened the scoring in just the second minute, but three minutes later, Bright leveled things up on the scoreboard. Neither side managed to find the net again in the first half.

The second half brought two more goals—but this time, both went to Orlando. In the 50th and 58th minutes, the hosts struck twice to take control. Pasalic put the finishing touch on the match, scoring in the 88th minute.

Inter Miami suffered a heavy loss in this MLS regular season clash. The Herons now sit sixth in the standings with 42 points from 23 rounds. Up next, they face LA Galaxy.

Lionel Messi missed this game after picking up a muscle injury in the Leagues Cup match.