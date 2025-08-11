RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news No Messi in the squad. Inter Miami suffer heavy defeat to Orlando City in MLS

No Messi in the squad. Inter Miami suffer heavy defeat to Orlando City in MLS

A night when nothing clicked.
Football news Today, 01:17
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
No Messi in the squad. Inter Miami suffer heavy defeat to Orlando City in MLS Getty

On the night from Sunday to Monday, August 11, an MLS regular season match took place, with Orlando City hosting Inter Miami on their home turf.

The start of the match was a real goal fest. Muriel opened the scoring in just the second minute, but three minutes later, Bright leveled things up on the scoreboard. Neither side managed to find the net again in the first half.

The second half brought two more goals—but this time, both went to Orlando. In the 50th and 58th minutes, the hosts struck twice to take control. Pasalic put the finishing touch on the match, scoring in the 88th minute.

Inter Miami suffered a heavy loss in this MLS regular season clash. The Herons now sit sixth in the standings with 42 points from 23 rounds. Up next, they face LA Galaxy.

Lionel Messi missed this game after picking up a muscle injury in the Leagues Cup match.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
MLS USA MLS USA Table MLS USA Fixtures MLS USA Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores