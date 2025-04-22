No conflict with Khusanov? Guardiola stated that City will not buy new center-backs

Manchester City is currently battling for the UEFA Champions League. The team faces certain challenges in their play, and the head coach was asked if he is considering strengthening, especially in the defense line.

Details: At the press conference before the match against Aston Villa, Josep Guardiola stated that the club does not plan to sign new central defenders in the summer, as they already strengthened in the winter.

Quote: "I don't think we need to buy more central defenders because we have enough. We signed two young players in January, but we'll see," shared Guardiola.

It should be noted that a few days ago, information surfaced about a conflict between Khusanov and the team's head coach Josep Guardiola. Due to this, the Uzbek center-back might leave the club.

