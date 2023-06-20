Nkunku became a Chelsea player
Football news Today, 10:35
Photo: Chelsea Twitter
French striker Christopher Nkunkou has become a Chelsea player.
According to the club's official website, the 25-year-old's contract will run for six years and come into effect on July 1.
The club notes that Nkunku has established himself as an outstanding attacking player in European soccer over the past two seasons.
"We are sure such a player will add quality, creativity and versatility to the team. Nkunku has demonstrated his abilities at a high level with RB Leipzig and the French national team, and the club is looking forward to having him join the team before the new season," the statement said.
