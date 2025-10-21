Nkanyiso Zungu repaying John Maduka’s faith in him

Zungu is giving stellar performances for Magesi FC

NKanyiso Zungu is repaying John Maduka’s faith in him with good performances for Magesi FC.

Nkanyiso Zungu is on a mission. The former Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates and Pretoria Callies midfielder is a man reborn.

Presently, Zungu is at Magesi FC and he is dishing out top drawer displays at the Limpopo side and he was key when they defeated TS Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday evening at Seshego Stadium.

When Magesi coach John Maduka roped in the player he was seen as taking regressive decision given Zungu’s the off the field issues the player faced.

So far out of 11 games Magesi games, Zungu has played 10.

“I’m very, very happy with him. You know he can play with the ball and also defend,” said Maduka after Magesi the win over TS Galaxy.

“He works so hard; you can see him in the midfield, trying to make us play and take the set pieces as well. He is one of the players who is trying to give us those different options.

“So, he is doing well and is focused on his game. We just pray that he continues doing what he is doing at the moment.”