Nigeria defender may miss the match against South Africa

Porto and Nigerian national team left-back Zaidu Sanusi may miss the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 semi-final against South Africa, according to soccernet.ng.

The 26-year-old player was absent from the open training session attended by journalists. However, the reasons for his absence remain unknown.

If Sanusi cannot participate in the match, his place on the left flank may be taken by Calvin Bassey from Fulham or Bruno Onyemaechi from Boavista.

In the current Africa Cup of Nations, Sanusi has played in all 5 matches. He started on the bench only in the game against Guinea-Bissau but came on as a substitute towards the end of the match.

The Nigeria vs. South Africa match will take place today, starting at 18:00 Central European Time.