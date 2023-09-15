Nice sensationally defeated PSG on the road

The match of the fifth round of Ligue 1 took place at the Parc des Princes, where the hosts PSG hosted Nice.

The Parisians, as usual, had more possession of the ball, and Nice, in turn, wanted to catch PSG on a mistake, and they succeeded. In the 21st minute, Mbappe clipped his own goal and Terem Moffi opened the scoring in the game. Kilian himself made amends, scoring a goal eight minutes later. The teams went into the break tied.

At the start of the second half, Nice took the lead again. Laborde scored in the 53rd minute after a cross from the left flank. By the way, the assist was made by Terem Moffey. This match turned out to be incredible for this player of Nice, because in the 69th minute he completed a double.

Intrigue returned to the last minutes. Kylian Mbappe also scored a double, scoring in the 87th minute. However, the Parisians could not do more. Nice held on and won 3:2.

League 1. Fifth round

"PSG" - "Nice" - 2:3

Goals: 0:1- 21 Moffi, 1:1 - 29 Mbappe, 1:2 - 53 Laborde, 1:3 - 69 Moffi, 2:3 - 87 Mbappe