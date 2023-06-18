Ngolo Kante has decided on his future club

Midfielder of London's Chelsea and the French national team, N'Golo Kanté, has decided to move to "Al-Ittihad," according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the player has successfully undergone a medical examination at the Saudi Arabian club. It is expected that the Frenchman will sign a contract with the new club until the summer of 2027. Kanté will join "Al-Ittihad" on a free transfer as his contract with the English club expires on June 30, 2023.

In the current season, the 32-year-old Kanté has played nine matches in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring no goals and providing one assist.