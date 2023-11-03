RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital

Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital

Football news Today, 00:44
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital Photo: Brazil national team Twitter

Al-Hilal and Brazil national team forward Neymar successfully underwent surgery.

The star player shared this on his social media account.

There he also expressed gratitude to everyone for their support and said that he would now focus on recovery.

In addition, the Brazilian showed his photo from the clinic.

Earlier there was information that the footballer’s operation would be performed by a doctor from the Brazilian national team.

Neymar was injured during a qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup with the Uruguay team, in which the Brazilians lost with a score of 0:2. It was previously reported that the football player would need about ten months to recover. It is already known for sure that Neymar will not take the field this season.

Let us remind you that Neymar moved to the Saudi Arabian Al-Hilal in the summer transfer window and signed a contract with the club until 2025.

In the new season, he managed to play in three matches of the Saudi Arabian championship, in which he scored two assists.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Hilal
Popular news
Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award
Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters
Ajax won their first match since August Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick Hockey news Yesterday, 17:20 An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick
Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon Basketball news Yesterday, 16:21 Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon
Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:43 Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson Football news Today, 01:34 Why doesn't Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or yet? Answer provided by Luis Enrique Tennis news Today, 01:28 WTA Finals 2023. Pegula convincingly defeated Sakkari, match Sabalenka – Rybakina was interrupted Football news Today, 01:24 Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him Football news Today, 01:20 "This may seem surprising". Bellingham shared an interesting detail about his childhood Football news Today, 01:08 There was a coaching resignation in the German championship Football news Today, 00:44 Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Sport Predictions
Football Today Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Leicester vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023