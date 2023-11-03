Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital

Al-Hilal and Brazil national team forward Neymar successfully underwent surgery.

The star player shared this on his social media account.

There he also expressed gratitude to everyone for their support and said that he would now focus on recovery.

In addition, the Brazilian showed his photo from the clinic.

Earlier there was information that the footballer’s operation would be performed by a doctor from the Brazilian national team.

Neymar was injured during a qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup with the Uruguay team, in which the Brazilians lost with a score of 0:2. It was previously reported that the football player would need about ten months to recover. It is already known for sure that Neymar will not take the field this season.

Let us remind you that Neymar moved to the Saudi Arabian Al-Hilal in the summer transfer window and signed a contract with the club until 2025.

In the new season, he managed to play in three matches of the Saudi Arabian championship, in which he scored two assists.