RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The dire predictions were confirmed. The details of Neymar's injury have emerged

The dire predictions were confirmed. The details of Neymar's injury have emerged

Football news Yesterday, 08:12
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The dire predictions were confirmed. The details of Neymar's injury have emerged The dire predictions were confirmed. The details of Neymar's injury have emerged

According to sources of the authoritative publication O Globo, the striker of the Brazilian national team and the Saudi club Al-Hilal Neymar will definitely not play this season.

The resource writes that the Brazilian may be forced to miss up to ten months due to a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee.

The footballer will soon undergo an operation in Brazil under the guidance of the national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

The player himself agrees to the operation, now he needs to get approval from the management of the Al-Hilal club.

Neymar previously collaborated with Lasmar on other injuries in 2018 and this spring.

Let us remind you that the Brazilian was injured during the qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup against Uruguay (0:2).

Initially, there was information that the recovery of the 31-year-old football player could take about ten months.

Let us remind you that Neymar moved to Al-Hilal last summer, signing a contract with the club until 2025.

This season he played three matches in Saudi Arabia, but did not score any goals.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Hilal Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher Football news Today, 06:00 The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher
Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup Football news Today, 05:30 Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup
"We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup Football news Today, 04:30 "We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup
VIDEO. Swiatek defeated Gauff, Jabeur beat Vondrousova and expressed support for Palestine Tennis news Today, 02:02 VIDEO. Swiatek defeated Gauff, Jabeur beat Vondrousova and expressed support for Palestine
Who will Chelsea and Liverpool face? The draw for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup Football news Today, 01:42 Who will Chelsea and Liverpool face? The draw for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup
Bayern Munich suffered a surprising defeat in the DFB-Pokal to a team from the third division Football news Yesterday, 18:01 Bayern Munich suffered a surprising defeat in the DFB-Pokal to a team from the third division
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:30 Müller criticized Bayern players after German Cup disgrace Football news Today, 06:00 The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher Football news Today, 05:30 Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup Football news Today, 05:00 Casemiro is injured. He will miss an important Manchester United match Football news Today, 04:30 "We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup Football news Today, 04:00 Manchester United made their worst start since 1930 Football news Today, 03:30 Luis Suarez will play with Messi. The terms of the transfer have been announced Football news Today, 03:00 Messi named his main goals in his career Football news Today, 02:30 Top 10 worst transfers in Manchester United history published Football news Today, 02:09 Inter Miami's tour to China has been cancelled. Why is this bad for Messi?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mumbai City vs Punjab prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Torino vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023