The dire predictions were confirmed. The details of Neymar's injury have emerged

According to sources of the authoritative publication O Globo, the striker of the Brazilian national team and the Saudi club Al-Hilal Neymar will definitely not play this season.

The resource writes that the Brazilian may be forced to miss up to ten months due to a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee.

The footballer will soon undergo an operation in Brazil under the guidance of the national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

The player himself agrees to the operation, now he needs to get approval from the management of the Al-Hilal club.

Neymar previously collaborated with Lasmar on other injuries in 2018 and this spring.

Let us remind you that the Brazilian was injured during the qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup against Uruguay (0:2).

Initially, there was information that the recovery of the 31-year-old football player could take about ten months.

Let us remind you that Neymar moved to Al-Hilal last summer, signing a contract with the club until 2025.

This season he played three matches in Saudi Arabia, but did not score any goals.