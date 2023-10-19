RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Neymar spoke about his terrible injury

Neymar spoke about his terrible injury

Football news Today, 00:14
The star of the Brazilian national team and the Al-Hilal club from Saudi Arabia, Neymar, spoke about his terrible injury.

The star football player was seriously injured in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay (0:2).

On this occasion, he published a poem on his social networks.

“This is the verse I posted before I left: “In his heart a man plans his way, but the Lord determines his steps. Proverbs 16:9. God knows everything... All glory and honor always belong to You, my God. Whatever You recruit me for, I believe,” Neymar wrote on his Twitter account.

Let us remind you that Neymar was confirmed to have anterior cruciate ligament injury and a torn meniscus in his knee. He will soon undergo surgery, after which he will undergo a long rehabilitation program.

While doctors are not making any predictions, the Brazilian is definitely forced to miss a long period of time. According to the latest data, it may take him up to a year to fully recover.

Let us remind you that Neymar moved to Al-Hilal in the summer transfer window.

