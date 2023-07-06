Newcastle want to buy Juventus legend

According to Calciomercato, "Newcastle" is showing interest in the defender of Juventus and the Italian national team, Leonardo Bonucci.

The English club is considering the option of acquiring the 36-year-old player in the summer transfer window and has already held preliminary talks with his agent. "Juventus" is interested in selling the veteran to save on his salary, which amounts to €6.5 million per year.

Bonucci initially joined Juventus in the summer of 2010 from "Bari" for a transfer fee of €15.5 million. In the summer of 2017, he moved to "Milan" for €42 million. After a year, the defender returned to Juventus, which paid €35 million for his services. He has played a total of 502 matches for the Turin club in all competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Bonucci has represented the Italian national team since 2010. He has played 121 matches for the national team, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists. He was part of the national team that won the UEFA European Championship in 2020.