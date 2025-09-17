RU RU ES ES FR FR
Newcastle vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 18, 2025

Football news Today, 12:28
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Newcastle vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 18, 2025 Getty Images

Barcelona travel to Newcastle for their UEFA Champions League group stage opener. The Dailysports team brings you all the key details on when and where to watch this clash.

Newcastle vs Barcelona: what to know about the match?

Last season, Newcastle finished fifth in the Premier League table and secured a return to the Champions League. Over the summer, the Magpies lost Alexander Isak, who moved to Liverpool, but strengthened their squad with the signings of Voldemate and Wissa. Their start to the new domestic campaign has been far from ideal, failing to win any of their first three matches with two draws and a defeat. Only in their most recent outing did they finally clinch a 1–0 victory over Wolverhampton.

Barcelona, meanwhile, reached the Champions League semi-finals last year and were crowned La Liga champions. The new season has opened strongly for the Catalan giants, with back-to-back wins — 3–0 against Mallorca and 3–2 over Levante. They dropped points in a 1–1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in round three, but bounced back emphatically with a 6–0 demolition of Valencia in their last game. However, there is bad news for fans: teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is sidelined with an injury and will miss this match.

Newcastle vs Barcelona: when and where is the match?

The UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 showdown between Newcastle and Barcelona will take place on Thursday, September 18, at St. James’ Park. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00

  • New York 15:00

  • Panama 15:00

  • Toronto 15:00

  • Port of Spain 16:00

  • London 20:00

  • Yaoundé 21:00

  • Abuja 21:00

  • Cape Town 22:00

  • New Delhi 00:30

  • Sydney 05:00

  • Kiribati 07:00

Newcastle vs Barcelona: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • 🇦🇺 Australia - Stan Sport

  • 🇨🇲 Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇨🇦 Canada - DAZN Canada

  • 🇰🇪 Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇳🇿 New Zealand - DAZN New Zealand

  • 🇳🇬 Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇿🇦 South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇺🇬 Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

  • 🇺🇸 United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

  • 🇩🇿 Algeria - beIN

  • 🇦🇴 Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇦🇮 Anguilla - Flow Sports

  • 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇸 Bahamas - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇧 Barbados - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇿 Belize - ESPN Norte

  • 🇧🇼 Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇻🇬 British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports

  • 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands - Flow Sports

  • 🇨🇳 China - CCTV, iQIYI

  • 🇩🇲 Dominica - Flow Sports

  • 🇬🇲 Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇬🇭 Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇬🇩 Grenada - Flow Sports

  • 🇭🇰 Hong Kong - beIN

  • 🇮🇳 India - Sony

  • 🇮🇪 Ireland - Premier Sports ROI 1

  • 🇮🇱 Israel - The Sports Channel

  • 🇯🇲 Jamaica - Flow Sports

  • 🇯🇵 Japan - WOWOW

  • 🇱🇸 Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇱🇷 Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇬 Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇼 Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇺 Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇳🇦 Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇵🇸 Palestine - beIN

  • 🇵🇦 Panama - Disney+ Norte

  • 🇷🇼 Rwanda - SuperSport, New World

  • 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia - Flow Sports

  • 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇸🇬 Singapore - beIN

  • 🇸🇸 South Sudan - beIN

  • 🇸🇩 Sudan - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇹🇿 Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports

  • 🇿🇲 Zambia - SuperSport, New World

  • 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe - SuperSport, New World

