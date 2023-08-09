Newcastle sign Chelsea academy star for €37m

The press service of Newcastle United on the official website has announced the transfer of Southampton's defender and England's youth national team player Tino Livramento.

The "Magpies" paid €37.2 million for the player. This amount could increase with bonuses. It's worth noting that 50% of the transfer fee will go to Chelsea. The defender has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Livramento is a product of Chelsea's academy. He moved to Southampton in the summer of 2021 for €5.9 million. He has played 34 matches for Southampton in all tournaments, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Following the 2020/2021 season, Livramento was named the academy's Player of the Year at Chelsea.

Livramento has been playing for England's youth national team since 2021. He has played five matches for the English team, scoring no goals but providing two assists.

It's worth reminding that Newcastle United finished fourth in the English Premier League last season, earning them the right to play in the Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.