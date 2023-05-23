Newcastle reaches the Champions League for the first time in 20 years

Newcastle in yesterday's APL match at home could not beat Leicester, who is on the verge of relegation to the Championship.

The match ended with a score of 1-1.

It was enough for the Magpies to guarantee themselves a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Interestingly, the last time the team played in this tournament was in the 2002/03 season.

In total, Newcastle have played three times in Europe's most prestigious club tournament.