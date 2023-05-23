Newcastle reaches the Champions League for the first time in 20 years
Football news Today, 03:00
Photo: Newcastle Twitter/Author Unknown
Newcastle in yesterday's APL match at home could not beat Leicester, who is on the verge of relegation to the Championship.
The match ended with a score of 1-1.
It was enough for the Magpies to guarantee themselves a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.
Interestingly, the last time the team played in this tournament was in the 2002/03 season.
In total, Newcastle have played three times in Europe's most prestigious club tournament.
