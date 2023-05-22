"Newcastle" failed to defeat the underdog team but secured a place in the Champions League

In the 37th round of the English Premier League, "Newcastle" played a goalless draw against "Leicester" at home.

With 70 points, "Newcastle" secured third place in the Premier League table and guaranteed a spot in the Champions League. "Leicester," with 31 points, remained in the relegation zone in 18th place.

"Newcastle" - "Leicester" - 0:0

"Newcastle": Pope, Trippier, Schär, Botman, Bern, Anderson (Murphy, 77), Bruno Guimarães, Longstaff, Almirón, Wilson (Saint-Maximin, 68), Isak.

"Leicester": Iversen, Castagne, Evans (Daka, 63), Fofana, Sutter, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Sumare, Vardy (Barnes, 63), Iheanacho (Maddison, 46).

