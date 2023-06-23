Newcastle could buy two Serie A stars

Newcastle United is showing interest in AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez and Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's website.

According to the source, the forward could cost around 60 million euros, while the defender is valued at 80 million euros. Other Premier League clubs are also interested in both players.

In the current season, 25-year-old Hernandez has played 45 matches in all competitions for AC Milan, scoring four goals and providing five assists. 25-year-old Chiesa has scored four goals and provided six assists in 33 matches for Juventus.