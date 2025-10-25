ES ES FR FR
New Chelsea transfer? Guelа Doué could join the Londoners!

Chelsea continues to search for ways to strengthen the squad
Transfer news Today, 02:37
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Despite an active summer transfer campaign, London’s Chelsea is still on the lookout for reinforcements for Enzo Maresca.

Details: According to Football Insider, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca remains focused on bolstering his squad. This time, the Blues have set their sights on Strasbourg’s right-back, Guelа Doué. Reports suggest the club will have to outmaneuver other English sides: Aston Villa and Brighton are also closely monitoring the possibility of signing the 23-year-old defender.

Doué is enjoying a strong season with Strasbourg, displaying consistent performances and confidence on the pitch. This campaign, he has already featured in six matches, netted one goal, and provided three assists.

Chelsea is eager to find a reliable replacement for Reece James, who is frequently sidelined by injuries. Besides Doué, the club is also considering Ronald Araújo from Barcelona, though this option is seen as less likely.

Guelа Doué is under contract with Strasbourg until June 2029. According to Transfermarkt, the player’s market value is estimated at €18 million.

