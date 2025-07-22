Negotiations with Barcelona on the brink of collapse! Frenkie de Jong fires his agent

The new contract with Barcelona is now in doubt.

Details: According to AS, the 28-year-old Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder has dismissed his agent, Ali Dursun, who had been representing him in talks regarding contract terms.

As a result, Barcelona's management was forced to suspend negotiations over a new deal, as there is currently no official representative to engage in discussions. At the moment, de Jong’s interests are being handled by a lawyer from his inner circle, but this person does not hold a FIFA license to conduct such matters, making it impossible to sign a contract under these circumstances.

Frenkie is already actively searching for a new agent capable of representing him at the highest level, while Barcelona is prepared to wait for a resolution.

De Jong has been playing for Barça since 2019. Last season, he made 46 appearances for the blaugrana across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists. His market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €45 million, and his current contract with the club expires next year.

