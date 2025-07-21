Not just Rashford: Flick wants more transfers

Barcelona has already bolstered their squad this summer transfer window with the signings of Joan García and Roony Bardghji. Marcus Rashford is also close to joining, but head coach Hansi Flick is eager to further strengthen the team.

Details: According to Diario Sport, the German manager also wants to bring in a full-back. Among the names being considered are Denzel Dumfries from Inter and Alejandro Grimaldo from Bayer.

The financial aspect remains a challenge, but reports suggest that Barcelona could return to the 1:1 rule (allowing them to spend as much as they earn) as early as the first week of August.

At the same time, the club could boost its budget by selling one or two players. Additionally, Barcelona’s sporting director Deco believes the squad currently has too many defenders.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that the Catalan club is close to completing the signing of Rashford, who has already arrived in Barcelona for his medical and contract signing.