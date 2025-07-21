Arrived for medical and contract signing. Marcus Rashford spotted at Barcelona airport

Marcus Rashford, who may soon sign a contract with Barcelona, was spotted at the local airport upon his arrival in Spain, according to the Daily Mail.

It is reported that the Englishman landed in Barcelona on Sunday evening. Fans noticed him at the airport and managed to film a video showing him sitting in the back seat of a car.

Recall that Rashford is scheduled to undergo a medical examination on Monday, and if everything goes well, he could join his new team for training as early as Tuesday.

It is known that the Manchester United winger has agreed to a 15% pay cut in order to sign with Barcelona. The deal is expected to be structured as a loan with a €30 million buyout option.

It should also be noted that Rashford could have moved to Catalonia back in January this year, but the transfer fell through due to Barcelona's long-standing registration issues. Now, following Ansu Fati's move to Monaco, the club has managed to finalize the deal for the Englishman.