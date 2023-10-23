RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Napoli responded to rumors of disagreements with Osimhen

Napoli responded to rumors of disagreements with Osimhen

Football news Today, 02:41
Napoli responded to rumors of disagreements with Osimhen Photo: Napoli Twitter

In light of rumors of tension between the Napoli club and Victor Osimhen, the management of the Italian team has issued an official press release.

The statement emphasized that President De Laurentiis did not make any negative comments about the striker, but only noted that Osimhen changed his mind after verbally agreeing on a new contract.

"The club hopes that this is a temporary pause for reflection and further negotiations will be held in the coming weeks about the player's future. Previous reports about the tense situation between Napoli and Osimhen are not true," the statement said.

Let us remind you that the Nigerian striker’s current contract with the club expires in June 2025. The star African striker became a player for the Neapolitan club in the summer of 2020. He was bought from the French Lyon for 75 million euros.

