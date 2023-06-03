Napoli may be led by the current coach of PSG

PSG coach Christophe Galtier may continue his career in the Italian league.

According to journalists Il Mattino, Napoli are interested in the services of the French specialist.

The Italian champion has already contacted him about possible cooperation.

If the parties agree, the Frenchman will replace Luciano Spalletti as head coach.

Earlier it became known that the Parisians were going to terminate the contract with Galtier at the end of this season.