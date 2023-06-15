Napoli announce new head coach

"SSC Napoli" has announced through its official website that Rudy Garcia has been appointed as the head coach.

The Italian club has signed a contract with the French specialist until the summer of 2025. He replaces Luciano Spalletti, who resigned from the position.

The 59-year-old Garcia has previously coached "Saint-Étienne," "Dijon," "Le Mans," "Lille," "Roma," "Marseille," "Lyon," and "Al-Nassr." He is a former French champion, winner of the French Cup, and a finalist in the UEFA Europa League.