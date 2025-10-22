ES ES FR FR
“My last dream is to become Chelsea head coach" - Terry admits he dreams of managing his boyhood club

Defender believes lack of experience is not an issue
Football news Today, 11:30
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"My last dream is to become Chelsea head coach" - Terry reveals his ambition to lead his boyhood club https://x.com/TouchlineX/status/1981013819603435759

Chelsea legend and iconic captain John Terry has revealed that his one unfulfilled dream is to become the head coach of the club where he spent nearly his entire career.

Details: According to the legendary defender, his 22-year professional career has given him more than enough experience to thrive as a head coach.

“For me, the only thing that's missing is being Chelsea manager. That's my last dream. I've done everything for this club,” Terry admitted.

"After so many years in football, you definitely learn enough to move into management. I believe I could be a really good number one."

Terry is still eager to get his chance in the Blues’ dugout, but admits he finds it tough to understand why some clubs have turned him down for a managerial role, citing a lack of experience.

