RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "My decisions are the best for me" - Kane responds to Owen's criticism

"My decisions are the best for me" - Kane responds to Owen's criticism

Michael Owen criticized Harry Kane's move to Bayern – Kane fired back.
Football news Today, 13:30
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Kane https://x.com/FCBayernEN/status/1958987275037229166

Details: Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen criticized Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern, claiming that winning the Bundesliga is not a significant achievement for a player of his caliber.

Kane responded by emphasizing that every footballer has their own career path and motivations. According to him, joining the Munich club has allowed him to stay at the highest level, play in crucial Champions League matches, and compete for prestigious trophies.

The forward stressed that his choice was the right one and the decisions he made have been the best for him. He added that he feels he is progressing and is pleased with this current stage of his career at Bayern.

Reminder: Liverpool plans to sign Bayern winger Michael Olise.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Related Team News
Uli Hoeneß Football news 07 sep 2025, 08:20 Uli Hoeneß on Bayern striker Nicolas Jackson: "There will definitely be no permanent contract!"
Діас Football news 06 sep 2025, 04:07 "Playing for a big club is always something special" - Luis Díaz on his move to Bayern
Michael Olise at Bayern Football news 05 sep 2025, 09:58 Liverpool devises plan to replace Salah. Michael Olise in their sights.
Bayern resorted to a trick to secure Jackson's loan. They had to deceive Chelsea Football news 04 sep 2025, 07:15 Bayern resorted to a trick to secure Jackson's loan. They had to deceive Chelsea
Ex-Bayern midfielder believes Kane will return to the Premier League next summer Football news 04 sep 2025, 04:48 Ex-Bayern midfielder believes Kane will return to the Premier League next summer
Jamal Musiala leaves the field on a stretcher Football news 03 sep 2025, 07:44 "Psychologically, the first few weeks were tough for me." - Jamal Musiala talks about recovering from a horrific injury
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores