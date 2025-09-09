"My decisions are the best for me" - Kane responds to Owen's criticism

Michael Owen criticized Harry Kane's move to Bayern – Kane fired back.

Details: Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen criticized Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern, claiming that winning the Bundesliga is not a significant achievement for a player of his caliber.

Kane responded by emphasizing that every footballer has their own career path and motivations. According to him, joining the Munich club has allowed him to stay at the highest level, play in crucial Champions League matches, and compete for prestigious trophies.

The forward stressed that his choice was the right one and the decisions he made have been the best for him. He added that he feels he is progressing and is pleased with this current stage of his career at Bayern.

