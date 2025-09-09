RU RU ES ES FR FR
Venezuela vs Colombia: Can Venezuela hold on to seventh place in the standings?

Photo: https://x.com/FVF_Oficial
In the early hours of Wednesday, September 10, we’re set for the final qualifying round match for the 2026 World Cup between Venezuela and Colombia. The opening whistle will sound at 1:30 CET, and here’s my preview and prediction for this clash.

Venezuela vs Colombia: match preview

Venezuela has had a fairly solid qualifying campaign and is now a genuine contender for a World Cup berth. To secure that dream, though, they must defeat Colombia in this decisive fixture. After 17 matches, Venezuela has collected 18 points and sits seventh in the table, just one point clear of their nearest rival. Seventh place grants a spot in the intercontinental playoffs and a shot at the final ticket to the World Cup. If Venezuela draws or loses, they’ll have to hope Bolivia fails to beat Brazil in their last match.

Colombia, on the other hand, has already booked its place at the 2026 World Cup. Through 17 rounds, the team has amassed 25 points, sitting eight clear of eighth place and seven ahead of seventh. In their most recent outing, Colombia confidently dispatched Bolivia 3-0, and before that, they managed to take points off Argentina. Despite a six-match winless run in June, the Colombians have punched their ticket to the big stage—making their return to the global arena for the first time since 2018.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • Venezuela has lost its last two matches without scoring a single goal.
  • Colombia has won just one of its last seven matches.
  • Venezuela is unbeaten at home in five consecutive games.
  • Colombia defeated Venezuela 1-0 in their most recent head-to-head.

Probable lineups

  • Venezuela: Romo; Aramburu, Navarro, Ángel, Ferraresi; Cáceres, Iriarte, Bello; Savarino, Soteldo, Rondón.
  • Colombia: Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Lerma, Castaño; Arias, Rodríguez, Díaz; Córdoba.

Prediction

This is a do-or-die match for Venezuela, where every point is worth its weight in gold. The opposition is tough, but home advantage could make all the difference. My pick: Venezuela to score over 1 goal (individual total over 1) at odds of 1.81.

