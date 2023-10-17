Musiala is in no hurry to renew his contract with Bayern
Football news Today, 06:54
Musiala is in no hurry to renew his contract with Bayern
According to information from Sport Bild, Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala is in no hurry to renew his current contract with the club.
The young Germany international has concerns about his role as a key player in the team in the future.
The source notes that Bayern have been trying to renew Musiala's contract for some time and his agents met with the club's management in April. However, negotiations were suspended. For now, Musiala and his representatives want to monitor the development of Bayern's project and determine whether the 20-year-old can take on an important role.
This season, Musiala has taken part in eight matches in various tournaments, scoring one goal and providing two assists.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 10:24 The former coach of Marseille and Athletic Bilbao has declined to take charge of Sevilla
Football news Today, 09:42 The security measures will be intensified at the England vs. Italy match
Football news Today, 01:52 The French President spoke out about the killing of fans in Sweden
Football news Yesterday, 16:53 UEFA EURO qualification: The Netherlands defeated Greece, Ireland crushed Gibraltar
Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Euro 2024. Portugal, with a brace from Ronaldo, decimated Bosnia, while Slovakia secured a victory
Football news Yesterday, 16:17 VIDEO. Terrorist attack in Brussels. ISIS member killed Swedish fans during Euro-2024 match
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:24 The former coach of Marseille and Athletic Bilbao has declined to take charge of Sevilla Football news Today, 09:42 The security measures will be intensified at the England vs. Italy match Football news Today, 08:01 Lukaku moves closer to Ronaldo in international goals Football news Today, 07:37 The son of the former PSG coach was arrested by the police Football news Today, 07:26 FIFA spoke out about the killing of fans in Belgium Football news Today, 07:05 Rashford bought a new car Football news Today, 06:54 Musiala is in no hurry to renew his contract with Bayern Football news Today, 06:05 FIFA will pay compensation to two La Liga teams for injuries their players received in national team Football news Today, 05:39 Belgium defender speaks out about killing fans Football news Today, 05:05 The Argentina national team named the best football player after Messi
Sport Predictions
Football Today Finland vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Serbia vs Montenegro prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Malta vs Ukraine prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today England vs Italy prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Northern Ireland vs Slovenia prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today San Marino vs Denmark prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Australia vs New Zealand predictions and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today France vs Scotland prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Venezuela vs Chile prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Uruguay vs Brazil prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023