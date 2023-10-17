Musiala is in no hurry to renew his contract with Bayern

According to information from Sport Bild, Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala is in no hurry to renew his current contract with the club.

The young Germany international has concerns about his role as a key player in the team in the future.

The source notes that Bayern have been trying to renew Musiala's contract for some time and his agents met with the club's management in April. However, negotiations were suspended. For now, Musiala and his representatives want to monitor the development of Bayern's project and determine whether the 20-year-old can take on an important role.

This season, Musiala has taken part in eight matches in various tournaments, scoring one goal and providing two assists.