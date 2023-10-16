Mudryk was advised to see a psychologist

Former forward of the Ukrainian national team Andrey Vorobey spoke about the abilities of Mikhail Mudryk.

According to him, Mudryk requires an individual approach and, possibly, the help of a psychologist.

"He is like a child who needs to be led by the hand, despite the fact that he costs 100 million euros. Mudryk is a little overvalued, but this is an irreversible situation.

It was too early to judge Mudryk as a leader and top player. He still has to work hard and overcome difficulties to achieve results. Although Mudryk has incredible physical attributes, speed and vision, he lacks the analytical thinking to make decisions. It will come with time," he said.

At the same time, Vorobey noted that Mudryk is now under a lot of pressure.

"Perhaps it was too early for him to go to a top club like Chelsea. Maybe Arsenal would have been an ideal option. But what happened happened. Now he needs to go through this. Mudryk will only be able to overcome the pressure through training , hard work and your desire,” he concluded.