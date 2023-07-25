Mudryk unhappy with his performance for Chelsea

Ukrainian midfielder Mikhail Mudryk, who plays for Chelsea, spoke about how he evaluates his game in the London club.

The Ukrainian national team player is confident that he can play even better.

“I haven’t fully shown what I can do yet. I believe that at present I have realized about 20% of my potential. I love playing under our coach Pochettino and being part of this new team,” Mudrik said in a comment to ESPN.

Recall that the leader of the Ukrainian national team moved to London in January this year. Over 100 million euros were paid for it.

In the second part of the last season, Mudryk played 17 matches with the Aristocrats, in which he scored two assists.

His agreement with the team from London runs until June 2031.

Now the football player and the team are in the United States, where the training camp is taking place. So far, Chelsea have played only one friendly match there, in which they beat Brighton 4-3. It was Mudrik who scored one of the balls at his own expense.