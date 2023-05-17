Mudryk could move to the Spanish league

Ukrainian winger Mikhail Mudryk is getting closer to leaving Chelsea in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sevilla could take advantage of the situation, but several conditions need to be met for the deal to be finalized.

Due to Sevilla's financial situation, they are only interested in a loan deal rather than a permanent transfer.

Chelsea is willing to loan Mudryk to a team that competes in European competitions, with a preference for a club participating in the UEFA Champions League. Sevilla, although they have missed out on qualifying for the Champions League through La Liga, still have a chance to secure a spot if they win the UEFA Europa League.