MU has agreed with Chelsea's star midfielder

Manchester United have already agreed on a contract with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

According to English media, MJ will pay £60 million (around 69 million euros) for the young player.

Negotiations between the clubs will take place in the near future.

The media previously wrote that new Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino has a huge desire to keep the midfielder, but the probability of his transfer is quite high.

Mount's contract runs until 2024.