Mourinho wants PSG midfielder at Roma

Roma is showing interest in midfielder Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian national team, according to Corriere della Sera.

According to the source, Roma's head coach, Jose Mourinho, personally called the player and tried to convince him to join his team. The Rome-based club is looking to loan the player, but the high salary of 14 million euros per year could be a problem.

It was previously reported that the Italian midfielder wants to leave the club due to criticism from the fans.

In the current season, the 30-year-old Verratti has played 38 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.