Mourinho received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia

Roma coach Jose Mourinho received a very lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

Renowned insider Nicolo Schira reported that the Portuguese has considered the option, but has decided to stay at the Roman club.

Mourinho has been in charge of the Romans since the 2021/2022 season, and led the team to the Europa League final this year.

In the decisive game of the tournament, the Italians lost to Sevilla on penalties.