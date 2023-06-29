Mourinho received a 10-day suspension
Football news Today, 03:49
Photo: Roma's twitter
Roma Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has been handed a lengthy suspension for his remarks after the match against Monza (1-1).
After the match, Mourinho criticized Daniele Kiffi and called him the worst referee he had ever come across.
Mourinho was suspended for 10 days for saying that. The countdown will go from the start of Serie A - from August 19 or 20. The coach has also been fined €50 thousand, the same fine received by the club of Rome.
Previously, Mourinho was banned for 4 matches in European competitions for insulting referee Anthony Taylor in the Europa League final against Sevilla.
