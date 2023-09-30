Mourinho is not yet at risk of being sacked

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho is not yet in danger of being fired, despite the disastrous start to the season and the devastating defeat from Genoa in the last match.

According to Corriere della Sera, the management of the Roman club is not considering this option, and the Portuguese himself does not intend to leave the team early. His contract is valid until the summer of 2024 and the coach wants to work it out to the end.

The goals for the season for Roma remain the same - getting into the top 4. The next games with Frosinone and Cagliari could be key for the Portuguese. It is noted that if the results of these matches are unsuccessful, the club management may reconsider its attitude to this issue.

Let us remind you that in 6 rounds the team has scored only 5 points and is in 16th place in the Serie A table. The goal difference is 13:11.

Note that for Mourinho this is the worst start to the championship in his entire coaching career.

Let's add that Roma will play their next match tomorrow; they will face Frosinone at the Stadio Olimpico.