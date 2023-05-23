Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has set a personal coaching anti-achievement.

Yesterday his team played a draw with Salernitana (2-2) in the 36th round of the Italian championship.

The Wolves' unbeaten streak in the league stands at six games.

Prior to that, the Portuguese had never encountered such a long gap without a victory in the championships.

Roma's last win in Serie A was on April 16, when they thrashed Udinese 3-0 at home.