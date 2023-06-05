Mourinho has made a decision about his future at Roma

The head coach of AS Roma, Jose Mourinho, has made a decision to continue his work with the club, according to Sky Sport Italia.

According to the source, the Portuguese coach has resolved his differences with the management of the Italian club. Thus, Mourinho will fulfill his contract, which is valid until the summer of 2024.

In the current season, under the guidance of the 60-year-old Mourinho, Roma finished sixth in the Italian Serie A and reached the final of the UEFA Europa League.