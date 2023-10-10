Mourinho does not know if he can work for a long time in Roma

AS Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho is uncertain about how long he will be able to stay at the club, as reported by Sky Sports.

According to him, it's not guaranteed that he will remain with the "Giallorossi" for an extended period. Before the final in Budapest, Mourinho promised his players that he would stay. After the match against Spezia at the home stadium, he gestured to the fans that he would stay, and now he's here.

There were reports that he could be fired from Roma in case of failure in the match against Cagliari, which the Romans ultimately won 4-1. Previously, Mourinho stated that he does not rule out a move to the Saudi Arabian league in the future.

Additionally, he mentioned the presence of "anti-Mourinhoism." Especially in Rome, where there are two clubs.

"Anti-Mourinhoism" is followed by people who are happy when Roma does not win trophies and does not achieve success in Europe. They celebrate it on the radio, and it's normal. "Anti-Mourinhoism sells, Mourinhoism is a lifestyle. I say this because I see people on the streets all over the world who identify with me and my way of life," he stated.

Jose Mourinho took over AS Roma in the summer of 2021. In 2022, he won the Conference League, and last season he led the "Giallorossi" to the final of the Europa League. After 8 rounds, the team is currently 10th in the Serie A table with 11 points.