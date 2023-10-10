RU RU NG NG
Main News Mourinho does not know if he can work for a long time in Roma

Mourinho does not know if he can work for a long time in Roma

Football news Today, 10:27
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Jose Mourinho has commented on his future at AS Roma Photo: https://www.instagram.com/josemourinho/

AS Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho is uncertain about how long he will be able to stay at the club, as reported by Sky Sports.

According to him, it's not guaranteed that he will remain with the "Giallorossi" for an extended period. Before the final in Budapest, Mourinho promised his players that he would stay. After the match against Spezia at the home stadium, he gestured to the fans that he would stay, and now he's here.

There were reports that he could be fired from Roma in case of failure in the match against Cagliari, which the Romans ultimately won 4-1. Previously, Mourinho stated that he does not rule out a move to the Saudi Arabian league in the future.

Additionally, he mentioned the presence of "anti-Mourinhoism." Especially in Rome, where there are two clubs.

"Anti-Mourinhoism" is followed by people who are happy when Roma does not win trophies and does not achieve success in Europe. They celebrate it on the radio, and it's normal.

"Anti-Mourinhoism sells, Mourinhoism is a lifestyle. I say this because I see people on the streets all over the world who identify with me and my way of life," he stated.

Jose Mourinho took over AS Roma in the summer of 2021. In 2022, he won the Conference League, and last season he led the "Giallorossi" to the final of the Europa League. After 8 rounds, the team is currently 10th in the Serie A table with 11 points.

Related teams and leagues
Roma Serie A Italy
Popular news
Now it’s official: the hosts of Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 have been named Football news Today, 06:54 Now it’s official: the hosts of Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 have been named
Were you playing? The biggest fan of Ronaldo trolled Haaland after the Arsenal – Man City match Football news Yesterday, 15:25 Were you playing? The biggest fan of Ronaldo trolled Haaland after the Arsenal – Man City match
VIDEO. How did he miss that? Mbappe failed to score into an empty net in the Rennes vs PSG match Football news Yesterday, 14:23 VIDEO. How did he miss that? Mbappe failed to score into an empty net in the Rennes vs PSG match
Will return to England. The club whose coach will be the legendary Rooney has been named Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Will return to England. The club whose coach will be the legendary Rooney has been named
Sevilla sacked head coach Football news Yesterday, 03:14 Sevilla sacked head coach
Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity Football news 08 oct 2023, 14:49 Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:38 The issues with Sancho and Ten Hag began earlier Football news Today, 08:00 UEFA changed its mind about returning Russian national teams to international football Football news Today, 06:54 Now it’s official: the hosts of Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 have been named Football news Today, 06:35 Eden Hazard retired from football at 32: what you need to know about him Football news Today, 06:26 It became known whether Lamin Yamal will play in the upcoming matches of Spain Football news Today, 05:42 The Swedish national team loses a key player due to injury Football news Today, 05:27 Eden Hazard ends his professional career Football news Today, 05:07 Marcelino responded to Seville's offer to lead the team Football news Today, 04:00 The controversial Manchester United player was invited to play for the Jamaican national team Football news Today, 03:30 The problem is not only about money: Messi will definitely not return to Barcelona
Sport Predictions
Football Today Charlton vs Aston Villa U-21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football Today Walsall vs Forest Green prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football Today Mansfield Town vs Doncaster prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football Today Notts County vs Derby prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football Today Lincoln vs Wolverhampton U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football Today Blackpool vs Liverpool U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football Today Morecambe vs Barrow prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football Today Exeter vs Arsenal U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football Today Crewe vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football Today Port Vale vs Newcastle U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023