Mourinho could work with Benzema again

Football news Today, 01:46
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The Saudi club Al-Ittihad has begun an active search for a new head coach.

As you know, the team was recently left without a coach after the dismissal of Nuno Espírito Santo.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti on social networks, the club's management has already found a list of candidates for the position.

It included star Portuguese José Mourinho, who is now working with the Roman “Roma”.

There are active rumors in the media that the Portuguese is going to change jobs at the end of the current season. The coach himself did not deny that he would finalize his contract until the end - until the summer of 2024.

Interestingly, striker Karim Benzema plays for Al-Ittihad. At one time, the French national team forward worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid.

Let us remind you that Mourinho became the coach of Roma in 2021. In his first season with the team, he managed to win the Conference League. After that, the Romans reached the Europa League final, but lost.

After 11 rounds, Roma is in seventh place in the Italian Championship table.

