Morocco and the Democratic Republic of the Congo played to a draw in a match of the AFCON

In the second-round match of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, the national teams of Morocco and the Democratic Republic of the Congo clashed.

A victory for the Moroccan team in this encounter would have secured an early entry into the tournament's playoffs.

The teams played a balanced first half, with few goal-scoring opportunities. In the 6th minute, the red-green team took the lead. Achraf Hakimi neatly finished Hakim Ziyech's delivery, taking advantage of confusion in the Leopards' defense.

The Congolese had an excellent chance to equalize towards the end of the half, but Cedric Bakambu failed to convert a penalty, hitting the ball against the goalpost of the nominal guests.

In the second half, the Moroccans effectively played in defense, practically neutralizing the strong aspects of DR Congo's attack. However, this strategy worked only up to a certain point. The very first shot on target by Yassine Bounou turned out to be successful: Stuttgart forward Silas leveled the score.

Morocco has accumulated four points after the completion of two rounds. The red-green team will conclude the group stage with a match against Zambia. The Congolese have two points in their tally. The Leopards will vie for a spot in the playoffs against Tanzania.

AFCON

2nd round, Group F

Morocco - DR Congo - 1:1

Goals: Hakimi, 6 - Silas, 76