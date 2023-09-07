In the fifth round UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying, the national teams of Lithuania and Montenegro met.

Montenegro was considered the favorite of this meeting, but Lithuania took the ball under their control and created a good chance in the middle of the first half, but the goalkeeper of Montenegro saved his team. The teams went into the break tied.

In the second half of the match, the guests started to act more aggressively, but the hosts were able to open the score in the 71st minute. Eight minutes later, Montenegro scored in response, and took the lead in the 89th minute. It seemed that the guests would be able to hold on for victory. The referee added five minutes to regular time and Lithuania scored.

Montenegro sensationally loses points in the match with Lithuania. They are currently third in Group G with five points.

UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying

Lithuania - Montenegro 2:2

Goals: 1:0 - 71 Pauluaskas, 1:1 - 78 Krstovich, 1:2 - 89 Savych, 2:2 - 90+4 Chernykh