Mofokeng left out of Orlando Pirates squad for clash against Marumo Gallants

Mofokeng left out of Orlando Pirates squad for clash against Marumo Gallants

Football news Today, 12:41
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Mofokeng left out of Orlando Pirates squad for clash against Marumo Gallants Photo: https://x.com/iDiskiTimes

Orlando Pirates head into their second-round Betway Championship fixture away to Marumo Gallants without one of their key young stars.

Details: The player in question is winger Relebohile Mofokeng, who has been omitted from the starting lineup and will begin the match on the bench.

The showdown between Bahlabane ba Ntwa and the Buccaneers is scheduled for August 12 at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, with kickoff at 19:30.

Meanwhile, former Orlando Pirates player Mark Mayambela has criticised the Buccaneers following their home defeat to Sekhukhune United in the opening round of the Betway Championship.

Reminder: Marumo Gallants will host Orlando Pirates at home in the second round of the Betway Championship. Here is the information on where and when to watch this game.

