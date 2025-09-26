RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mngqithi shows love and respect after beating Sundowns

Mngqithi shows love and respect after beating Sundowns

Manqoba Mngqithi refuses to gloat about beating Mamelodi Sundowns
Football news Today, 01:38
Sine Mpisane
Mngqithi shows love and respect after beating Sundowns Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

On Wednesday, Manqoba Mngqithi's Golden Arrows team became the first Betway Premiership side to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the league since March, a streak that ran over 14 matches.

Speaking to the media after the 1-0 victory, Mngqithi said beating his former team is nothing to relish. He respects Sundowns as the club that changed his and his family's lives.

"As for beating Sundowns, I wouldn't be looking at it as my former team, and it'd feel bad if I was to gloat about beating Sundowns because this team has done so much for me and my family," Mngqithi told journalists after the game.

Also read: Manqoba explains tactics used against Sundowns

“I will always be grateful to this team. I never have feelings of thinking I am better or whatnot because I know this is a very powerful team,” Mngqithi added.

Coming up next for the champions is the visit of Richards Bay FC in the Betway Premiership at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday at 20:00.

