How Manqoba Mngqithi beat Sundowns

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi explains the win over Mamelodi Sundowns

To find Sundowns' last defeat in the Betway Premiership, you must go back 14 matches to the 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates on 16 March last season.

As witnessed from the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday, Kabo Yellow fell 1-0 to Golden Arrows, thanks to a thumping header by their Ivorian striker Junior Dion.

On Arrows' bench and tactical board was none other than Sundowns' former coach Mngqithi. How did he outsmart the champions?

“Most teams do not put Sundowns under pressure,” Mngqithi said at the post-match conference. "It’s very difficult to see that Sundowns sometimes do not defend very well,” he said. “I know it, I was coaching this team. I know what happens in moments where they are under a lot of pressure…” he added.

Meanwhile, Arrows are in 11th place with 10 points, while Sundowns are in second position with 18 points.